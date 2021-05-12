55I LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

55I LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

