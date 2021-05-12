55I LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average of $212.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

