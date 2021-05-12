55I LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

55I LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.