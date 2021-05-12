55I LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

55I LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

