55I LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.