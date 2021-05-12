55I LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

55I LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

