4,812 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

