$47.68 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $47.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.21 million and the lowest is $47.20 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $192.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $211.19 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $215.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,859. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.