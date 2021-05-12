4,334 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLG opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.