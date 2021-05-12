40,866 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after buying an additional 316,473 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,924,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 296,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.11. 315,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

