4,073 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

