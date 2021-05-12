$4.38 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $4.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $37.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.60 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 3,497,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,057. The company has a market cap of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

