3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.6% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $201.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average of $179.77. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

