3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

