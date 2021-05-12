3,891 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.