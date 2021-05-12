36,000 Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
