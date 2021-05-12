36,000 Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

