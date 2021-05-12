$321.78 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce sales of $321.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $316.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

DRVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $85,615,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $46,979,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $13,371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $10,546,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $1,075,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

