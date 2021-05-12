$32.74 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $32.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,776. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

