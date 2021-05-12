2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in 2U by 38.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth $361,000.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

