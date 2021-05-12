$27.41 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $27.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.82 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $17.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $124.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $6,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $4,853,000. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 155,295 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 210,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,581. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.