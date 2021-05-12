2,686,707 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,686,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,955,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. 91,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,847,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

