26,800 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

