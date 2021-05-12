26,711 Shares in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in PowerFleet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of PWFL opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.