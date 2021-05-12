252,358 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 252,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,031,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. 50,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,275. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

