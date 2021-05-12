2,479 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.