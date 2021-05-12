2,450 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average is $212.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

