23,839 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,000. NVIDIA accounts for 12.2% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $560.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

