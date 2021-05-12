2,227 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NYSE:LMND opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

