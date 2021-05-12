$205.11 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $205.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.66 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $828.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,782 in the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 317,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

