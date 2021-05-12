2,042 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.72.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

