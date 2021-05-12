20,000 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $312.69 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.