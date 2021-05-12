$17.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report sales of $17.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 170.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,550 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

