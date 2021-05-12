$161.08 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report sales of $161.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.38 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $659.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $693.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $709.51 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 734,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

