160,065 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

