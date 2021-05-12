$156.04 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.20 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,767 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 91,193 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

