1,500 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.