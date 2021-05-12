14,400 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

