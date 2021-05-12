1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.46 ($32.30).

DRI stock opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.39 and its 200 day moving average is €21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1-year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

