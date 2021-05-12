10,251 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

PEB opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.