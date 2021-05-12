102,056 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

