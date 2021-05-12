$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256 over the last 90 days. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,617. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $399.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.07.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

