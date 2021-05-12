-$0.74 EPS Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.66). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 445,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,282. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 470,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

