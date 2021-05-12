$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.84. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,762 shares of company stock worth $2,185,255 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. 65,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

