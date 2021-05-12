$0.51 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.46. Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

PRTA opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $14,252,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $2,182,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

