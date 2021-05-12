$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 30,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.