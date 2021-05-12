$0.42 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 49,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,274. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,182.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.