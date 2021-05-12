$0.42 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,283. The company has a market capitalization of $934.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

