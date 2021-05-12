$0.39 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

PEAK traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.