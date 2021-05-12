$0.39 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

PEAK traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.