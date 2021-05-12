$0.30 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.02. iRobot reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

iRobot stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. 659,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,453. iRobot has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iRobot by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 22.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

