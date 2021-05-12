-$0.22 EPS Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). The ExOne also reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $457.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

